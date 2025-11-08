BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RADIO IZOIU-: About self-knowledge
radio izoiu
radio izoiu
9 views • 2 days ago

"For Those Who Believe in God and Do Not Know What to Do with Their Faith Further", signed by "Handmaid of God NIKA is the title of a book of spiritual literature, a translation from Russian, which is addressed to believers. The work was published by the "Cu drag" Publishing House from Chisinau in 2012 and falls into the category of Christian spiritual writings, being intended to provide guidance and confirmation in faith for those who feel they need additional support or do not know how to deepen their spiritual life. The book contains the writings of a person identified as "Handmaid of God Nika", and its purpose is to remind and strengthen the words of the Savior, offering practical perspectives on living faith in everyday life. The translation into Romanian was made by Viorica Olaru-Cemîrtan, doctor of humanities.

spiritualityreligionhistory
- Chapter: About self-knowledge.

