POLITICIAN 100% DESTROYED BY VAX POISON AMPUTATED LEGS AND ARMS

bootcamp
May 23, 2024
https://x.com/tulloch1978/status/1793353863988146678
Hello Dave @tulloch1978 Conservative MP Craig Mackinlay Has Hands And Feet Amputated. "As if by #NHS magic, text came, I used the link & was booked in for #AstraZeneca no.1 JAB yesterday afternoon."
###
https://www.facebookDOTcom/mackinlay4souththanet/posts/pfbid0ZWmLPyVNG8ZedYEBWP3hMq4qxo224jPsWw1oQJPAytFEm1fEnn1FK4QbSb7R6Dznl
###
"Tory MP Craig Mackinlay: I lost my arms and legs to sepsis"
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=U6sWzoewefk
###
Skip James- Hard Time Killin' Floor Blues
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UNftrsCMiQs
###
Download:
https://seed125.bitchute.com/HcR3pLdZtqqE/rs5kkp8snIT1.mp4
Download:
https://static-3.bitchute.com/live/cover_images/HcR3pLdZtqqE/rs5kkp8snIT1_640x360.jpg
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/rs5kkp8snIT1/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.