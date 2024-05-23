Create New Account
POLITICIAN 100% DESTROYED BY VAX POISON AMPUTATED LEGS AND ARMS
High Hopes
Published 14 hours ago

May 23, 2024


https://x.com/tulloch1978/status/1793353863988146678

Hello Dave @tulloch1978 Conservative MP Craig Mackinlay Has Hands And Feet Amputated. "As if by #NHS magic, text came, I used the link & was booked in for #AstraZeneca no.1 JAB yesterday afternoon."


https://www.facebookDOTcom/mackinlay4souththanet/posts/pfbid0ZWmLPyVNG8ZedYEBWP3hMq4qxo224jPsWw1oQJPAytFEm1fEnn1FK4QbSb7R6Dznl


"Tory MP Craig Mackinlay: I lost my arms and legs to sepsis"

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=U6sWzoewefk


Skip James- Hard Time Killin' Floor Blues

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UNftrsCMiQs


Download:

https://seed125.bitchute.com/HcR3pLdZtqqE/rs5kkp8snIT1.mp4

Download:

https://static-3.bitchute.com/live/cover_images/HcR3pLdZtqqE/rs5kkp8snIT1_640x360.jpg


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/rs5kkp8snIT1/


poisonfeetdestroyedvaxhandsarmspoliticianjablegsshotinoculationinjectionastrazenecabootcampamputatedcraig mackinlay

