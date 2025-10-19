Freemasons & The Police: A History of Corruption EXPOSED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This episode investigates the links between freemasonary and corruption in the police service. Cases highlighted include the Brinks Mat robbery, the "Porn Squad" briberies and the City of London robberies of the late 1970's.
This film was first broadcast: 24 Oct 1989
Mirrored - Our History
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link
