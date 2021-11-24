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Globalist Weather Wars To Crush Humanity
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131 views • November 24, 2021
Greg Reese exposes the next big threat to humanity will be the manipulated weather crisis. Is the HAARP Project a Weather Control Weapon? The High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) was initiated as an ionospheric research program jointly funded by the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy, the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). It was designed and built by BAE Advanced Technologies.
RELATED LINKS:
https://reesereport.com/
https://www.infowars.com/
https://banned.video/
SOURCE: https://banned.video/watch?id=60396d477a2fcc1db9d813ae
RELATED LINKS:
https://reesereport.com/
https://www.infowars.com/
https://banned.video/
SOURCE: https://banned.video/watch?id=60396d477a2fcc1db9d813ae
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