Destiny says he has been paid to spout Zionist propaganda.
Published 17 hours ago

Proof that Zionists don’t just buy politicians- they also buy liberal “influencers” to spout their propaganda. And they get lots of perks and things. 

The TRUTH doesn’t need to buy influencers.  

You just need an  ounce of moral courage to realize being poor and speaking truth is better than being rich and spouting propaganda.

