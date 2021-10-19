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Shock Video: Military Members Under Duress Forced to take COVID Vaccine
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4117 views • October 19, 2021
A viral trend is now taking place where soldiers who do not want to get the COVID vaccination take it while holding a sign telling of their duress.
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