Cross Talk News





March 7, 2023





In this episode of CrossTalk, Host Edward Szall examines the supposedly "Conservative" Political Action Conference and how the lack of orthodox views expressed within it have put it on life support. Even Trump, with a message much better than usual, could stir the hearts of a new generation of young conservatives. However, there was one speech in which the youthful right wing felt their hearts touched with the fire of God's love and a mission they could get behind. That was the speech of Nicholas J Fuentes, in which he put forward a new vision for the American Right: Christian Futurism. So what does this future look like, how can we progress into the technological age in which AI and Machine learning dominates every aspect of our lives? Ed explores the book "2084," and discussed ways in which technology, when used by Christians, can result in the most Christian century this nation has ever seen.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2c5n7u-live-8pm-an-appeal-to-heaven-christian-futurism-offers-hope-for-our-nation.html



