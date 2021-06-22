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NorbzWorld: The Lost History of Earth - FULL (Ewaranon) [21.06.2021]
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101 views • June 22, 2021
'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.'
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=Ewaranon
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Ewaranon&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?q=Ewaranon&;t=web
Not much impresses me anymore, not many videos or bits of intel are 'new' anymore, however every once in a while I'm left pleasantly surprised. It was hard to want to watch this seeing the length, but damn this guy did a great job and the 5hrs fly's by. I had to mirror it, shout out to Ewaranon (I believe this is who put this together) and team for the work. (this is not monetized by me, a copyright claim is already in so I'm happy to help make him some money and credits with my currently un-utilized outreach).
Most of you that have been down these rabbit holes will recognize a lot of this info, but please watch to the end as the last hour is the most potent, and there's many jewels throughout that reaffirm my own theories and videos with great tidbits (especially re frequency, electromagnetism, mercurian energized water grids, civilization resets, faked history, star stations, structures as aether ion harvesters, etc).
Hope you guys are starting to get up from under the spell of 2020, I'm slowly doing better, and look forward to reconnecting with this channel and you guys somehow/someway in the near future. I know it's hard to stay relevant for more than 2min in this fast world now so I'm glad to see my subs still growing despite no new content.
The replay value and potency of subject matter is to thank, and some talent/expressionisms as the cherry on the truth cake. All of our collective and individual curious minds that are fascinated by this shit are also to thank for the organic virility of our rediscovery and deprogramming. We can't help it. It's an instinctual progression for those that have receivers capable of seeing/hearing/feeling reality vs having it dictated. I do feel it's just a matter of time before another tipping point is among us as a collective and 2020 helped fast-track this mass awakening.
More Love,
Norb.
The Lost History of Earth - FULL (Ewaranon) - THIS IS BEAUTIFUL~!
1,378 viewsJun 21, 2021
NorbzWorld
24.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/YVVzz5-1tco
Joined Mar 1, 2013
1,067,189 views
Location: Canada
Description
NORBZ - #TEAMWOLF #TEAMPANTHER - TORONTO CANADA - ENTHUSIAST OF THE DIVINE HEALING ARTS + FREQUENCIES / SPIRITUALITY / DISCLOSURE / TRUTH SEEKER / RAINBOW LIGHT WARRIOR... So basically I sit in a multimedia studio and get to express myself in cool ways through art + music + knowledge to help others get woke, get better, get prepared for their tomorrow :).
https://www.youtube.com/user/NorbzWorld/about
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=Ewaranon
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Ewaranon&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?q=Ewaranon&;t=web
Not much impresses me anymore, not many videos or bits of intel are 'new' anymore, however every once in a while I'm left pleasantly surprised. It was hard to want to watch this seeing the length, but damn this guy did a great job and the 5hrs fly's by. I had to mirror it, shout out to Ewaranon (I believe this is who put this together) and team for the work. (this is not monetized by me, a copyright claim is already in so I'm happy to help make him some money and credits with my currently un-utilized outreach).
Most of you that have been down these rabbit holes will recognize a lot of this info, but please watch to the end as the last hour is the most potent, and there's many jewels throughout that reaffirm my own theories and videos with great tidbits (especially re frequency, electromagnetism, mercurian energized water grids, civilization resets, faked history, star stations, structures as aether ion harvesters, etc).
Hope you guys are starting to get up from under the spell of 2020, I'm slowly doing better, and look forward to reconnecting with this channel and you guys somehow/someway in the near future. I know it's hard to stay relevant for more than 2min in this fast world now so I'm glad to see my subs still growing despite no new content.
The replay value and potency of subject matter is to thank, and some talent/expressionisms as the cherry on the truth cake. All of our collective and individual curious minds that are fascinated by this shit are also to thank for the organic virility of our rediscovery and deprogramming. We can't help it. It's an instinctual progression for those that have receivers capable of seeing/hearing/feeling reality vs having it dictated. I do feel it's just a matter of time before another tipping point is among us as a collective and 2020 helped fast-track this mass awakening.
More Love,
Norb.
The Lost History of Earth - FULL (Ewaranon) - THIS IS BEAUTIFUL~!
1,378 viewsJun 21, 2021
NorbzWorld
24.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/YVVzz5-1tco
Joined Mar 1, 2013
1,067,189 views
Location: Canada
Description
NORBZ - #TEAMWOLF #TEAMPANTHER - TORONTO CANADA - ENTHUSIAST OF THE DIVINE HEALING ARTS + FREQUENCIES / SPIRITUALITY / DISCLOSURE / TRUTH SEEKER / RAINBOW LIGHT WARRIOR... So basically I sit in a multimedia studio and get to express myself in cool ways through art + music + knowledge to help others get woke, get better, get prepared for their tomorrow :).
https://www.youtube.com/user/NorbzWorld/about
Keywords
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