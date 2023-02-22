ALX 🇺🇸 - Why do they all look like this?

Website: https://saltmustflow.com

article: https://twitter.com/alx/status/1628399294288916480

OTHER PLATFORMS:

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SaltyCracker:a

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thesaltycracker/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/SaltyCracker

Locals: https://saltycracker.locals.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SaltyCracker9

Dlive: https://dlive.tv/TheSaltyCracker

Pilled.net/Foxhole: https://pilled.net/#/profile/135344

SUPPORT SALTY:

Website: https://saltmustflow.com/support/

SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/salty-cracker

Cash App: https://cash.app/$saltmustflow

Merchandise: https://saltmustflow.com/shop/

Mrs. Salty's Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChnZMOno3rthe1LHvcxufdw

Music by:

https://incompetech.com/

Crinoline Dreams

In Your Arms

--Disclaimer--

These are the opinions and ramblings of a foul-mouthed lunatic. They are for entertainment purposes only and are probably wrong. You listen at your own risk.