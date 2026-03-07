BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
RT News - March 7 2026 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
The Iranian Red Crescent explains the dire situation in the country's heath-care system. That's as the death toll tops 1,300 with the US-Israeli bombing campaign showing no signs of stopping. The grim reality of Israel's war on Lebanon. Over 200 dead and counting as the IDF carries out air raids on the nation's capital but its ground invasion in the south is met with heavy resistance. Iraq and Kuwait slash oil production as the war disrupts supply chains with the strait of Hormuz under Iranian control. Aftershocks are felt around the world as energy prices skyrocket.


RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - stop using Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Visit me on my other social media like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble, Gab, Telegram. Thanks for watching.


https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

https://gab.com/thedeadgene

https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday

