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THIS IS FIRE! Joe Biden Rant Goes Viral: “You Voted for Him...Own It!” (2021-5-16)
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203 views • May 17, 2021
NSFO ALERT -- The language is not safe for office or children, but it is WELL worth watching.
A Trump supporter asks Biden supporters the questions that everyone wants answers to...
A Trump supporter asks Biden supporters the questions that everyone wants answers to...
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