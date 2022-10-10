More Than a Thousand Teachers and Students Were Isolated in the School in Ruzhou, Henan

https://gnews.org/articles/t53489087
10/10/2022 In Ruzhou, Henan, more than a thousand teachers and students were isolated in the school. However, city officials are blocking the news. They request to delete articles and videos related to the epidemic situation immediately.
