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FDA broke Pfizer's EUA shield: Liability protection gone, time to bring down the gavel
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90 views • January 27, 2022
Stew Peters, January 26, 2022
Karen Kingston is back with more information from her deep dives into federal contracts. She says she’s found contracts that indicate the Department of Defense, from the beginning, was in control of what data went to the FDA from vaccine trials. Of course, Congress gave immunity to vaccine manufacturers for any harm caused by their shots, but if Karen is right, then military leaders might be exposed as well. Karen Kingston joins us to explain all of this.
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Karen Kingston is back with more information from her deep dives into federal contracts. She says she’s found contracts that indicate the Department of Defense, from the beginning, was in control of what data went to the FDA from vaccine trials. Of course, Congress gave immunity to vaccine manufacturers for any harm caused by their shots, but if Karen is right, then military leaders might be exposed as well. Karen Kingston joins us to explain all of this.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: https://linktr.ee/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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