MID CITY UPDATE: New Prices, New Socials, NEW eBOOK!

Long overdue general update on what we've been doing at Mid City Digital, what's coming up, and more!





- Visit our website for more info on domains and hosting: https://midcitydigital.com

- Follow us across our various channels for more updates!

- Check out the new eBook "WEBSITE OWNERSHIP" by Guymon Adams at https://midcity.tech





Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio





Video channels:





YouTube: https://youtoube.com/midcitydigital





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/midcitydigital





BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/midcitydigital





Odysee: https://odysee.com/@midcitydigital:9





Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/midcitydigital





————————





Follow on social media:





Twitter: https://twitter.com/midcitydigital





Minds: https://minds.com/midcitydigital





Gab: https://gab.com/midcitydigital





Facebook: https://facebook.com/midcitydigital





Instagram: https://instagram.com/midcitydigital