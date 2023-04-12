Create New Account
MID CITY UPDATE: New Prices, New Socials, NEW eBOOK!
Mid City Digital
Published a day ago |

Long overdue general update on what we've been doing at Mid City Digital, what's coming up, and more!

- Visit our website for more info on domains and hosting: https://midcitydigital.com

- Follow us across our various channels for more updates! 

- Check out the new eBook "WEBSITE OWNERSHIP" by Guymon Adams at https://midcity.tech 


Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio


Video channels:


YouTube: https://youtoube.com/midcitydigital


Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/midcitydigital


BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/midcitydigital


Odysee: https://odysee.com/@midcitydigital:9


Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/midcitydigital


————————


Follow on social media:


Twitter: https://twitter.com/midcitydigital


Minds: https://minds.com/midcitydigital


Gab: https://gab.com/midcitydigital


Facebook: https://facebook.com/midcitydigital


Instagram: https://instagram.com/midcitydigital

