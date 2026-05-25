US gov't still covers for Epstein's pedo pals with MILLIONS of unreleased files - Thomas Massie

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US government still covers for Epstein's pedo pals with MILLIONS of unreleased files – Massie
Jeffrey Epstein’s cronies won’t be convicted while the likes of Attorney General Tod Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel are running the show, Rep. Thomas Massie told CBS.
Both Patel and Blanche, he insisted, had effectively perjured themselves by claiming that “there is nobody else in the files.”