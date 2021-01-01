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Dark Winter: The Amerithrax Attacks & Ties to Today's "Pandemic" w/ Dr Heiko Schöning
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45 views • January 01, 2021
Join members of the World Freedom Alliance as Dr. Heiko Schöning discusses his research into the alarming history of the current media buzz phrase 'Dark Winter', its close relevance to the Coronavirus outbreak, the 2020 US elections and even the 2001 Amerithrax attacks.
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Oracle Films.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://brandnewtube.com/@OracleFilms
Original title: DARK WINTER Explained - Dr. Heiko Schöning
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Oracle Films.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://brandnewtube.com/@OracleFilms
Original title: DARK WINTER Explained - Dr. Heiko Schöning
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