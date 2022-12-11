Create New Account
KLR 650 1st Moto Camping trip in 40 years.
Shepherd Warrior
Published Yesterday

In 1982 I had a Yamaha 250 enduro which I road from Seattle Washington to Alpena Michigan in 7 days camping along the way. That was forty years ago and now I find my self trying to relive those early adventures of my youth with bigger and better toys lol. Now we have a way of documenting and sharing our story thanks to platforms like this, and that makes it even more enjoyable in my humble opinon. Just telling and sharing our story may encourage someone, maybe it will just be entertainment for some, or maybe it will mean absolutely nothing at all. Nevertheless its my story and I am enjoying the journey and sharing it along the way. I may not be very good at it right now, but like all things it will get better with more practice. Thanks for watching and I hope you visit often, God bless.

Keywords
campingmotorcycle campingklr 650 adventure bike

