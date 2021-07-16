© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Global Bombshell: Georgia Audit Confirms State Deliberately STOLEN From Trump - FULL SHOW 7/15/21
Follow
4
Share
Report
180 views • July 16, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the Georgia election audit that confirms widespread voter fraud was conducted in the state, especially in Fulton County, effectively stealing the electoral votes from President Trump. Infowars Europe reporter Dan Lyman joins Alex Jones live in studio to discuss the communist collapse of South Africa and the battle to salvage the remnants of western civilization taking place worldwide. Mike Adams hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show and breaks down new research that finds the vaccine is actually the pandemic, how to defend your local community against violent looters, and how to survive the communist takedown of humanity.
Save 40% on Survival Shield X-2 Nascent Iodine RIGHT NOW!
Save 40% on Survival Shield X-2 Nascent Iodine RIGHT NOW!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.