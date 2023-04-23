BELIEVE!... in the Two Witnesses' POWER over china!

Disneyland - the LARGE animatronic dragon catches on fire during the final showing of Fantasmic. China's woke dream for america is RAPIDLY coming to a Fiery End. China's hunger and thirst for global domination is DESTROYING it from the inside because We are DENYING it that power.

Mickey mouse says, "Well, you may think you're so POWERFUL... well, this is MY dream!" The rainbow lights then turn on... as disneyland's new WOK DREAM for america illuminates the production... but instead... the dragon catches on fire... and steals the show.

Remember, We wrote: " Unlucky days for china ahead. China dragon dead. Two Witnesses SLAY china dragon. Two Witnesses SLAY... ccp. china WEAK. china UNVIABLE. china in LOCKDOWN. china on DEATH row. china execution BEGIN. chinese "DOMINANCE" is being TERMINATED! ALL nations pull money from china FAST... BEFORE china stock markets crash and china FREEZE all foreign investment funds." (April 18, 2023 Blog)

Do YOU... "the reader"... 'THINK'!... that the Holy Angels are LISTENING, AND Acting... upon Our Words... or IS this... "just a coincidence"?

Clip from theme park detective video.

