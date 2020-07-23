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PEOPLE THAT WERE NOT TESTED FOR COVID RECEIVED POSITIVE RESULTS - GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS (VIDEO)
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61 views • July 23, 2020
FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS says he’s concerned about the accuracy of COVID-19 test results. [No shit Sherlock!] In a news conference Monday, he said there have been several cases where people received positive results, even though they had never been tested in the first place. “For that to come back positive, when there was no specimen submitted, is problematic. So I’ve heard it enough to be concerned about it," said DeSantis. Fox 4 has also received reports of this happening. People have said they submitted their contact information at a COVID-19 testing site, but after seeing how long the line was, they decided not to wait an hour or more to get the test. Nevertheless, a few days later, they got an email or a phone call telling them that they tested positive. Fox 4 assumes the testing site mixed up specimen tests, but that wasn't even the problem. As the Governor stated, people that NEVER EVEN TOOK THE TEST ARE GETTING FALSE POSITIVES, so that tells you the government is hell bent on defaulting to POSITIVE TEST RESULTS, even for people that have never been tested in the first place. This brings all test results and stats into complete question. As many doctors have been saying over and over again, there is no 'real' test for Covid-19, therefore all test results are false. No live virus can be found in anyone, therefore COVID19 is a CONDITION and/or SYMPTOMOLOGY, not a live virus that people can catch from earth other. Since Covid19 is not a live virus, no vaccination can cure or prevent it. JUST SAY NO TO WEARING A FACE MASK, TAKING A TEST, OR GETTING A VACCINATION.
Note: Why would anyone want to take a Covid-19 test? Even if you tested positive, and even if you really had some kind of Covid-19 Flu, the Flu always lasts less than 2 weeks, is less fatal than the yearly common Flu, and there is no such thing as a cure for the Flu; even antibiotics do not work on a virus. The test kit swabs are just as likely COVERTLY giving you Covid, giving you a vaccination while pretending to be giving you a test, or they could simply be DNA test kits. DO NOT FORGET, the Government ALWAYS LIES, ALWAYS HAS, AND ALWAYS WILL. The government is not concerned about your health, and they are only concerned about dominating you.
Additional Research.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[All Social] https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Note: Why would anyone want to take a Covid-19 test? Even if you tested positive, and even if you really had some kind of Covid-19 Flu, the Flu always lasts less than 2 weeks, is less fatal than the yearly common Flu, and there is no such thing as a cure for the Flu; even antibiotics do not work on a virus. The test kit swabs are just as likely COVERTLY giving you Covid, giving you a vaccination while pretending to be giving you a test, or they could simply be DNA test kits. DO NOT FORGET, the Government ALWAYS LIES, ALWAYS HAS, AND ALWAYS WILL. The government is not concerned about your health, and they are only concerned about dominating you.
Additional Research.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[All Social] https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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