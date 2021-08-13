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Dr Fleming Warns COVID-19 Is An Engineered Bio Weapon Colonizing The Body With Spike Protein
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36 views • August 13, 2021
This so called covid 19 vaccine is gaining a record and not a good one!! The more we find out the worse it gets . . . Dr Fleming shares some cold hard facts.
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