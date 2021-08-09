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You Are Being Lied to about Covid, Delta, Vax & You Must Fight Back with Truth! Ledger Report 1148
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294 views • August 09, 2021
The government is now admitting that the so-called COVID vaccines do not stop the transmission of the so-called Delta Variant. So, why this huge push to give the shots to school children who have a 99.9% survival rate? Why force these jabs on millions of Americans (including children under the age of 12) who have natural anti-bodies to the Wuhan coronavirus? Why force school children to wear a mask in class when they do nothing and while thousands of COVID-positive illegals flood our society? This is an insult to your common sense and an all-out attack on your liberty. Graham Ledger speaks with Dr. Eric Nepute about how to fight back and why its so important to stand-up to the Marxists who are driven, not by science, but by their radical ideologies.
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