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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 06-21
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20 views • June 21, 2021
— Biden is doing just what he has done for 48 years. NOTHING IMPORTANT FOR AMERICA. And Harris is following his footsteps and will not do anything either. But blames everyone else for all that is going wrong.
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