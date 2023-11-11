Create New Account
End Times Revival or Last Days Apostasy - Discovering the Jewish Jesus
Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider


Nov 10, 2023


Hear how 3 months ago, during a live stream, Rabbi Schneider prophetically declared the beginning of the conflict between Israel and their bordering territories along with the rise of anti-Semitism. In this live stream, Rabbi discusses the common spirit shared between movements such as 'Free Palestine,' 'Black Lives Matter,' and 'LGBTQ.'"

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQCHm_xQnpQ

christianprophecyisraeljewspalestinewarend timeslast dayspersecutionapostasyrevivalsupernaturalhatredestherdiscovering the jewish jesusrabbi schneider

