End Times Revival or Last Days Apostasy - Discovering the Jewish Jesus

Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider
Nov 10, 2023
Hear how 3 months ago, during a live stream, Rabbi Schneider prophetically declared the beginning of the conflict between Israel and their bordering territories along with the rise of anti-Semitism. In this live stream, Rabbi discusses the common spirit shared between movements such as 'Free Palestine,' 'Black Lives Matter,' and 'LGBTQ.'"
**********************************************\
***** ORIGINAL PROPHECY**** https://youtube.com/live/UyXl70g8_rM
***** FIND JESUS ***** https://djj.show/YTFindJesus
***** BECOME A MONTHLY PARTNER ***** https://djj.show/1jb
***** DONATE **** https://djj.show/tq7
**********************************************
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQCHm_xQnpQ
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.