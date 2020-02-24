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How to Save the World
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58 views • February 24, 2020
Back in 2008 I started a conspiracy podcast called "Renaissance Radio," the final episode of which was titled "Solutions to the System," where I expounded on hundreds of small things we can do in our daily lives to help bring about positive change and ultimately end the ever-encroaching New World Order. Since it has gotten buried under a mountain of other content and most people have not heard this, I have updated the podcast with relevant videos and imagery to be shown in the following presentation: How to Save the World. Please help share this important video with your groups and timelines. (Pardon my use of the word "planet" as this was over a decade ago) Thank you!
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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