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Kate Shemirani Provides Tips For Those With Glaucoma, Plus Murder Of A British MP
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36 views • October 18, 2021
The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani joins me in this episode to talk about the recent fatal stabbing of British MP David Amess, as well as efforts to warn the children in England against the COVID shots and tips for those suffering from glaucoma. I'll also dip briefly into the cargo ships on the US West Coast and the possibility that they are not filled with goods, but maybe a trojan horse for a Chinese invasion.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/kate-shemirani-provides-tips-for-those-with-glaucoma-plus-death-of-an-british-mp-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/kate-shemirani-provides-tips-for-those-with-glaucoma-plus-death-of-an-british-mp-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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