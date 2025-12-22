BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Age of Disease is Over: Medical Tyranny EXPOSED
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
Tsunami of Truth, Kristy Allen exposes the dark truth behind Big Pharma's profit-driven genocide and reveals the stunning medical revolution already underway. From the deliberate poisoning of our food supply (Roundup on wheat since 2006) to the “first big lie” of vaccinology, the system designed to keep you sick is crumbling.


But the light is breaking through:


President Trump reclassifies marijuana — a common-sense shift for pain management and medical freedom.


Med Bed hospitals are LIVE — advanced, free healing technology is being deployed in underground mega-centers across the Western U.S., paid for by sovereign trusts.


The Deep State’s underground bases are cleared — no more trapped children, no more hidden horrors.


The age of disease is ending. The age of regeneration has begun.

Discover how plasma technology, covered up since Eisenhower, is now being rolled out to the public—starting with the most vulnerable.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals. CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/




Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/ ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

president trumpmedical freedomvaccine fraudplasma technologyunderground baseskristy allenchild rescuetsunami of truthbig pharma genocidemed bed technologymedical revolutionroundup poisoningmarijuana reclassificationhealing age
