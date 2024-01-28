Create New Account
Manifest Technocracy — The Marriage of Minds + Machines in the 4th Industrial Revolution
In this powerful episode of ‘Jerusalem Report,’ viewers hear a critical discussion on the collection of data, transhumanism and surveillance. This week, host Ilana Rachel Daniel talks about the leaking of user data on popular media sites as well as the tracking of humans physically and online. She also shares on chronic illness and obesity as well as the wealth gap and the profiting of major organizations off of human data. Viewers won’t want to miss this!

agenda 2030digital currencydigital idgreen agenda

