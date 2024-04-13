Create New Account
ULEZ Batman 🤣
The Prisoner
117 views
Published 13 hours ago

ULEZ protestors covering cameras with Bat boxes. Authorities are not allowed to remove under their OWN law🤣

Source https://www.facebook.com/reel/7270855053010160

Thanks to Brenda C for Link

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

