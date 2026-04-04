Wake Up or Lose Everything: The Ascension Warning

John Michael Chambers breaks down the shift from 3D to 5D consciousness: what it means, why it’s accelerating now, and how the old programs of duality, fear, and separation are collapsing under the weight of the great awakening.





This isn’t spiritual fluff. It’s the internal battlefield no one talks about. The same forces that rigged elections, poisoned your food, and stole your wealth also programmed your mind. Escaping that program is the first step to surviving what’s coming.





Plus: Captain Rob Cunningham returns for the Patriot Q&A Power Hour on April 30th. And a critical reminder—April is the month to move. Gold. Silver. Education. Action. The golden age is at the door. But only the awake will walk through it.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.