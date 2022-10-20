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https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-election-nevada-washoe/ https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/restoring-america/patriotism-unity/us-military-not-ready-for-china
https://wreg.com/news/local/photos-low-mississippi-river-levels-send-boats-ashore/
https://www.accuweather.com/en/weather-news/historically-low-water-levels-in-the-mississippi-river-reveal-1915-shipwreck/1264979
https://www.statnews.com/2022/10/17/boston-university-researchers-testing-of-lab-made-version-of-covid-virus-draws-government-scrutiny/
https://nationalinterest.org/blog/techland-when-great-power-competition-meets-digital-world/fedex-scraps-robot-delivery-program
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2022/10/20/mobi-o20.html
https://www.malaymail.com/news/world/2022/10/20/emails-show-trump-knowingly-pressed-false-voter-fraud-claims-says-judge/34632
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/inflation-triggers-strikes-across-france-what-to-know-about-the-protests/ar-AA139bwF
https://www.independent.ie/world-news/europe/vladimir-putin-imposes-martial-law-in-regions-of-ukraine-that-were-annexed-by-russia-following-sham-referendums-42080876.html
https://www.theweek.in/news/world/2022/10/20/china-stops-bid-by-india-us-to-blacklist-let-leader-talah-saeed.html
https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/caught-on-camera-giant-dome-collapses-as-fire-engulfs-mosque-in-indonesia-101666236256429.html
https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/caught-on-camera-giant-dome-collapses-as-fire-engulfs-mosque-in-indonesia-101666236256429.html
https://thedcpatriot.com/state-department-funding-drag-theater-performances-in-ecuador-to-promote-diversity-and-inclusion-and-youre-paying-for-it/