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[Apr 28, 2015] TFR 25 - Revolutionary Radio Project with Zach Bauer: Ephraim Awakening
Rob Skiba
Rob Skiba
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34 views • December 14, 2020
Are we seeing a new "Great Awakening" taking place? Are you new to the Torah, the Sabbath and Feasts of YHWH? On this broadcast, I spoke with Zach Bauer of New2Torah.com about this and other Torah related issues, including the COMING (2nd) Exodus. This interview was recorded live on April 1, 2015.
https://ephraimawakening
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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