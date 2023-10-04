2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 126 w/ Special Guest James Roguski

We have a special guest joining us for our podcast this week (October 4th), James Roguski.

If you’ve followed our podcast or blog for more than a little while, this name should be familiar to you. James it arguably the leader of the opposition movement to the WHO (World Health Organization). He has been speaking out against the WHO’s agenda to globalize (under the direction of the WHO of course) all health and medical policies and practices. If they succeed, every nation will lose their sovereignty as it relates to health and medical directives and decisions.

James will be here to give us an update on what is going on with the WHO and the timetable for their agenda. This is a podcast you won’t want to miss!