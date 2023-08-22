Walk On By

Homeless people never aspired to be homeless. They never wanted to struggle with barely living day by day and dealing with problems they were never equipped to face. These are the people society has ignored and forgotten because their plight makes them uncomfortable... Each one of them has a unique story ... a reason that led to their withdrawal from the main stream of life... they are real people ... not shadows ... you have the ability to make their life a bit brighter with a kind word or a thoughtful deed ... think about it ... how would you like to be treated in their situation?