Walk On By

Homeless people never aspired to be homeless. They never wanted to struggle with barely living day by day and dealing with problems they were never equipped to face. These are the people society has ignored and forgotten because their plight makes them uncomfortable... Each one of them has a unique story ... a reason that led to their withdrawal from the main stream of life... they are real people ... not shadows ... you have the ability to make their life a bit brighter with a kind word or a thoughtful deed ... think about it ... how would you like to be treated in their situation?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.