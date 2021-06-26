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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1514 - Julie Paskall - Gopaul is sentenced
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10 views • June 26, 2021
Gopaul, who had been jailed for a prior assault on a woman in 2009, walked up to Julie, who was waiting to pick up her son from refereeing a hockey game, and hit her with a 1kg+ rock. She fell face first to the ground, and died a few days later.
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