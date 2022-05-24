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And We Know 5.24.2022 Durham, STORM POSTS, Mook, Sussman, their 16-year plan is FAILING! GITMO comms PRAY!
High Hopes
High Hopes
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142 views • May 24, 2022
LT of And We Know.
The Russia Collusion HOAX is starting to unravel more than we could imagine. Word is spreading fast especially with Truth Social. President Trump is out there talking about it, Kash Patel, Fox News is actually on it…. The plans of the WEF seem to be flailing… the next pandemic has been out there for a long time, State Farm wants to sponsor Trans books for kids… oh boy… here we go.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15x1dh-5.24.22-durham-storm-posts-mook-sussman-their-16-year-plan-is-failing-gitmo.html
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trumpcurrent eventschildrenhoaxkidscollusionrussiachristianpandemicdurhamukraineworld economic forumsussmanstate farmwefltand we knowkash patelmooktrans books
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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