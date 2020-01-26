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Secrets of the HOLY SPIRIT/ RUACH HA KODESH - Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
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15 views • January 26, 2020
Amightywind Ministries' Book "Secrets of the HOLY SPIRIT" (RUACH HA KODESH)
This is a MUST READ Book – read here how to obtain this Book: http://amightywind.com/immayah/ruachh...
The PRECIOUS HOLY SPIRIT has spoken through Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu to reveal HER Secrets. Have you bemoaned and wondered where are the real signs, wonders and miracles of old as when YAHUSHUA (JESUS CHRIST) walked the earth and like the Books of Exodus and Acts? What is the SHKHINYAH GLORY? Read this Book, learn and receive what the Ancient Hebrews and Early Church knew about the HOLY SPIRIT, and signs, wonders and miracles you will see again in the Name of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH!
Do you need healing because you never knew the love, comforts and mentorship of a mother? Whose image was Eve made in? Ever wondered why Wisdom is called SHE in the Book of Proverbs? How do the oldest Biblical manuscripts reveal the HOLY SPIRIT as the Feminine Aspect of GOD?
This book, "Secrets of the HOLY SPIRIT" contains these answers and revelations from Heaven about the precious HOLY SPIRIT (RUACH HA KODESH in Hebrew) for these end times. Learn the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH (GOD), YAHUSHUA (JESUS) and the precious RUACH HA KODESH (HOLY SPIRIT) and how the anti-christ will actually be using the Name of "Jesus" in the Great Tribulation. Learn about YAHUVEH GOD'S warnings regarding the Mark of the Beast in the coming Great Tribulation. YAHUVEH told us to get the Prophecies into books and in the people’s hands for there will come a time when freedom on the internet will be no more. These books will be for those in the Great Tribulation.
The HOLY SPIRIT (RUACH HA KODESH) has revealed HERSELF in the Prophecies given to Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu. Please check below links to Prophecies 89 and 90:
http://prophecy.amightywind.com/proph...
http://prophecy.amightywind.com/proph...
The below is a compilation of excerpts also found in this Book Promo video, where the PRECIOUS RUACH HA KODESH speaks. These excerpts are taken from Prophecy 90:
I AM called “Wisdom and the HOLY SPIRIT in Hebrew called RUACH HA KODESH. I AM the STILL SMALL VOICE that speaks in the HOLY WIND and ignites you with anointed HOLY FIRE. I AM the ONE that lives within your body, spirit and soul. I AM your HEAVENLY MENTOR, your TEACHER. I AM SPIRIT and TRUTH. I AM the ONE that gives you the desire to accept and obey YAHUVEH [GOD the FATHER] and YAHUSHUA [the MESSIAH] as GOD. I AM the ONE that gives you the desire to sing, praise, pray and worship. Now I also give you a new desire and that is to get to know the ONE WHO anoints you – the HOLY SPIRIT, RUACH HA KODESH. Give ME credit for WHO I AM. I AM so much more than a HOLY WIND or HOLY ANOINTED FIRE or a SWEET FRAGRANCE in the air. I AM more than speaking in Heavenly Holy Tongues and prophecy, and signs, wonders or miracles. This is about a greater anointing and intimacy with the ONE that resides inside your temple if your name is written in the LAMB’S Book of Life. This can only happen if you have accepted YAHUSHUA as MESSIAH and asked HIM to wash all your sins away in HIS shed Blood at Calvary and [you’ve] repented, turned away from sin. [There is NO other way to Heaven] Every baby is born with a desire and a need for a mother and a fathers’s love because all humans are born as babes with a need of eartly love and protection of a mother and a father. Did not your MESSIAH [...] tell you that HE had to leave this earth? But HE would not leave you alone. HE would send the COMFORTER and I AM the ONE that soothes your fears – encourages, mentors and comforts like a MOTHER am I not? I have patiently waited for this time. I have waited for this revelation to be released.
Please come and check our websites!
http://amightywind.com
http://almightywind.com
This is a MUST READ Book – read here how to obtain this Book: http://amightywind.com/immayah/ruachh...
The PRECIOUS HOLY SPIRIT has spoken through Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu to reveal HER Secrets. Have you bemoaned and wondered where are the real signs, wonders and miracles of old as when YAHUSHUA (JESUS CHRIST) walked the earth and like the Books of Exodus and Acts? What is the SHKHINYAH GLORY? Read this Book, learn and receive what the Ancient Hebrews and Early Church knew about the HOLY SPIRIT, and signs, wonders and miracles you will see again in the Name of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH!
Do you need healing because you never knew the love, comforts and mentorship of a mother? Whose image was Eve made in? Ever wondered why Wisdom is called SHE in the Book of Proverbs? How do the oldest Biblical manuscripts reveal the HOLY SPIRIT as the Feminine Aspect of GOD?
This book, "Secrets of the HOLY SPIRIT" contains these answers and revelations from Heaven about the precious HOLY SPIRIT (RUACH HA KODESH in Hebrew) for these end times. Learn the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH (GOD), YAHUSHUA (JESUS) and the precious RUACH HA KODESH (HOLY SPIRIT) and how the anti-christ will actually be using the Name of "Jesus" in the Great Tribulation. Learn about YAHUVEH GOD'S warnings regarding the Mark of the Beast in the coming Great Tribulation. YAHUVEH told us to get the Prophecies into books and in the people’s hands for there will come a time when freedom on the internet will be no more. These books will be for those in the Great Tribulation.
The HOLY SPIRIT (RUACH HA KODESH) has revealed HERSELF in the Prophecies given to Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu. Please check below links to Prophecies 89 and 90:
http://prophecy.amightywind.com/proph...
http://prophecy.amightywind.com/proph...
The below is a compilation of excerpts also found in this Book Promo video, where the PRECIOUS RUACH HA KODESH speaks. These excerpts are taken from Prophecy 90:
I AM called “Wisdom and the HOLY SPIRIT in Hebrew called RUACH HA KODESH. I AM the STILL SMALL VOICE that speaks in the HOLY WIND and ignites you with anointed HOLY FIRE. I AM the ONE that lives within your body, spirit and soul. I AM your HEAVENLY MENTOR, your TEACHER. I AM SPIRIT and TRUTH. I AM the ONE that gives you the desire to accept and obey YAHUVEH [GOD the FATHER] and YAHUSHUA [the MESSIAH] as GOD. I AM the ONE that gives you the desire to sing, praise, pray and worship. Now I also give you a new desire and that is to get to know the ONE WHO anoints you – the HOLY SPIRIT, RUACH HA KODESH. Give ME credit for WHO I AM. I AM so much more than a HOLY WIND or HOLY ANOINTED FIRE or a SWEET FRAGRANCE in the air. I AM more than speaking in Heavenly Holy Tongues and prophecy, and signs, wonders or miracles. This is about a greater anointing and intimacy with the ONE that resides inside your temple if your name is written in the LAMB’S Book of Life. This can only happen if you have accepted YAHUSHUA as MESSIAH and asked HIM to wash all your sins away in HIS shed Blood at Calvary and [you’ve] repented, turned away from sin. [There is NO other way to Heaven] Every baby is born with a desire and a need for a mother and a fathers’s love because all humans are born as babes with a need of eartly love and protection of a mother and a father. Did not your MESSIAH [...] tell you that HE had to leave this earth? But HE would not leave you alone. HE would send the COMFORTER and I AM the ONE that soothes your fears – encourages, mentors and comforts like a MOTHER am I not? I have patiently waited for this time. I have waited for this revelation to be released.
Please come and check our websites!
http://amightywind.com
http://almightywind.com
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