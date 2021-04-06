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Will the Present COVID 19 Vaccinations Be Dormant Triggers For the Upcoming 'Mad Cow' Disease Zombie Apocalypse?
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146 views • April 06, 2021
InfoWars has discovered the next wave of medical trouble that is coming our way as a result of the vaccines that they have issued during the Pandemic Hoax. As I have been saying in my recent videos the Vaccine is the Virus and now we are seeing their next health crisis as they (John Hopkins Center For Health Security) has published (in plain sight) the upcoming 'Mad Cow Disease' Pandemic. Alex Jones has two researchers breaking it down in a 90 minute video that I have used portions of. I live in Canada and we are already seeing cases of Mad Cow disease breaking out in Eastern Canada. Is this the beginning of Mad Cow breaking out which is really a delayed reaction to the vaccines that have been programmed to stay dormant for up to a year before they come back as a new unstoppable public disease?
Related video:
@GlobalAgenda: 'Top Secret: The New Term "Vaccine Breakthrough" is Code For 'The Vaccine is the New Variant'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k1qapYn6fk0I/
EMERGENCY SATURDAY BROADCAST: WORLD SHOCKED BY SPARS 2025-2028 DOCUMENT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9Qb6OhTrc7Pc/
Related Links:
Jim Stone Investigates
http://82.221.129.208/.uq0.html
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2017/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
http://outbreaknewstoday.com/mad-cow-disease-case-reported-in-spain-77052/
https://www.webmd.com/brain/what-is-creutzfeldt-jakob-disease
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prion
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1417518/Canada-mystery-brain-disease-Mad-Cow-outbreak-dead-cases-recorded-Creutzfeldt-Jakob
Global Agenda on Social Media
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Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Related video:
@GlobalAgenda: 'Top Secret: The New Term "Vaccine Breakthrough" is Code For 'The Vaccine is the New Variant'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k1qapYn6fk0I/
EMERGENCY SATURDAY BROADCAST: WORLD SHOCKED BY SPARS 2025-2028 DOCUMENT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9Qb6OhTrc7Pc/
Related Links:
Jim Stone Investigates
http://82.221.129.208/.uq0.html
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2017/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
http://outbreaknewstoday.com/mad-cow-disease-case-reported-in-spain-77052/
https://www.webmd.com/brain/what-is-creutzfeldt-jakob-disease
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prion
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1417518/Canada-mystery-brain-disease-Mad-Cow-outbreak-dead-cases-recorded-Creutzfeldt-Jakob
Global Agenda on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @lbry.tv
https://lbry.tv/@GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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