Will the Present COVID 19 Vaccinations Be Dormant Triggers For the Upcoming 'Mad Cow' Disease Zombie Apocalypse?

InfoWars has discovered the next wave of medical trouble that is coming our way as a result of the vaccines that they have issued during the Pandemic Hoax. As I have been saying in my recent videos the Vaccine is the Virus and now we are seeing their next health crisis as they (John Hopkins Center For Health Security) has published (in plain sight) the upcoming 'Mad Cow Disease' Pandemic. Alex Jones has two researchers breaking it down in a 90 minute video that I have used portions of. I live in Canada and we are already seeing cases of Mad Cow disease breaking out in Eastern Canada. Is this the beginning of Mad Cow breaking out which is really a delayed reaction to the vaccines that have been programmed to stay dormant for up to a year before they come back as a new unstoppable public disease?Related video:@GlobalAgenda: 'Top Secret: The New Term "Vaccine Breakthrough" is Code For 'The Vaccine is the New Variant'EMERGENCY SATURDAY BROADCAST: WORLD SHOCKED BY SPARS 2025-2028 DOCUMENTRelated Links:Jim Stone Investigateshttp://82.221.129.208/.uq0.htmlGlobal Agenda on Social MediaGlobalAgenda on GabGlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)Global Agenda @RumbleGlobal Agenda @lbry.tvGlobal Agenda @OdyseeFlote.app