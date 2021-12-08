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Aleksandra & Alex of Venice Inventors mix science, technology, art, & research into innovation~!
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Aleksandra & Alex of Venice Inventors mix science, technology, art, & research into innovation~!
The Multiverse Of Venice Inventors
The landscape of Venice Inventors encompasses research, development, design, manufacturing, consulting and education.
Innovation is Fun
When you mix science, technology, art, research and creativity, you get innovation.
We are all about innovation, pushing the boundaries, going beyond what is considered possible, working today on a better tomorrow.
Our commitment and dedication make overcoming challenges a fun adventure, we turn obstacles into opportunities to learn and grow.
New Lab Fundraiser
We are going to make 2022 a great year.
No matter what it takes, we'll get a new lab to make and do great things for the world.
After considering all our options we decided to start a fundraiser to finance the new lab and its operations.
This is going to be a great adventure and you can be part of it!
http://www.veniceinventors.com/
Paypal me if you like my content, thank you, [email protected]
Zelenko Protocols against Covid-19
Zelenko Protocol innovator: 99% survival of high risk Covid-19 patients
Nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom
Recognized as a hero at U.S. Senate Homeland Security committee hearing
Published in top peer reviewed journals with world renowned physicians
Provided counsel to White House personnel, multiple governments, hospitals, physicians, public figures
Board Certified Family Physician with over 20 years' experience
All research is published open source for public benefit.
Click here for the Z-Stack from Dr. Zelenko. #maga
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=bz4gfxke7x
The Multiverse Of Venice Inventors
The landscape of Venice Inventors encompasses research, development, design, manufacturing, consulting and education.
Innovation is Fun
When you mix science, technology, art, research and creativity, you get innovation.
We are all about innovation, pushing the boundaries, going beyond what is considered possible, working today on a better tomorrow.
Our commitment and dedication make overcoming challenges a fun adventure, we turn obstacles into opportunities to learn and grow.
New Lab Fundraiser
We are going to make 2022 a great year.
No matter what it takes, we'll get a new lab to make and do great things for the world.
After considering all our options we decided to start a fundraiser to finance the new lab and its operations.
This is going to be a great adventure and you can be part of it!
http://www.veniceinventors.com/
Paypal me if you like my content, thank you, [email protected]
Zelenko Protocols against Covid-19
Zelenko Protocol innovator: 99% survival of high risk Covid-19 patients
Nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom
Recognized as a hero at U.S. Senate Homeland Security committee hearing
Published in top peer reviewed journals with world renowned physicians
Provided counsel to White House personnel, multiple governments, hospitals, physicians, public figures
Board Certified Family Physician with over 20 years' experience
All research is published open source for public benefit.
Click here for the Z-Stack from Dr. Zelenko. #maga
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=bz4gfxke7x
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