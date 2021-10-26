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Bo Jo Say's: Being Double Vaxxed Does Not Protect You From Getting Covid or Passing it On - Say What?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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60 views • October 26, 2021
Is Boris Johnson back smoking the rock or what?

Why would we get double vaccinated if it does not protect us from getting Covid or even passing it on? He say's on a hot mic that getting the booster is the answer and having the vaccine only keeps you from getting seriously sick. Is this man the New World Order's Stool Pigeon?

Mirrored from War Room Pandemic on Rumble

 PM Boris Johnson Admits The Tyrannical Truth About The Covid Vaccine
https://rumble.com/vo7hs7-pm-boris-johnson-admits-the-tyrannical-truth-about-the-covid-vaccine.html

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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