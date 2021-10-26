© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bo Jo Say's: Being Double Vaxxed Does Not Protect You From Getting Covid or Passing it On - Say What?
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • October 26, 2021
Is Boris Johnson back smoking the rock or what?
Why would we get double vaccinated if it does not protect us from getting Covid or even passing it on? He say's on a hot mic that getting the booster is the answer and having the vaccine only keeps you from getting seriously sick. Is this man the New World Order's Stool Pigeon?
Mirrored from War Room Pandemic on Rumble
PM Boris Johnson Admits The Tyrannical Truth About The Covid Vaccine
https://rumble.com/vo7hs7-pm-boris-johnson-admits-the-tyrannical-truth-about-the-covid-vaccine.html
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Why would we get double vaccinated if it does not protect us from getting Covid or even passing it on? He say's on a hot mic that getting the booster is the answer and having the vaccine only keeps you from getting seriously sick. Is this man the New World Order's Stool Pigeon?
Mirrored from War Room Pandemic on Rumble
PM Boris Johnson Admits The Tyrannical Truth About The Covid Vaccine
https://rumble.com/vo7hs7-pm-boris-johnson-admits-the-tyrannical-truth-about-the-covid-vaccine.html
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.