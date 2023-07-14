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Andrew Kaufman M.D. - Transcending The Plandemic Narrative
Tammy Cuthbert Garcia
Tammy Cuthbert GarciaCheckmark Icon
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169 views • July 14, 2023

Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Andrew Kaufman M.D. is joining us.
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Andrew Kaufman, M.D. is a public speaker, researcher, natural healing practitioner, business and homeschooling consultant, inventor, and Covid-19 whistleblower.
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Dr. Andy has a B.S. from M.I.T. in Molecular Biology and completed his psychiatric training at Duke University Medical Center after graduating from the Medical University of South Carolina. He spent many years in the medical field and practiced as a forensic psychiatrist and expert witness.
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When he learned that many of the modern medical practices were harming people and not helping them, he gave up his lucrative medical career and began researching and understanding the relationship between body, mind, and spirit, and how to use Nature to heal your own body.
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Dr. Andy’s new practice is spreading truth about the world we live in today and fighting for freedom. He teaches people the vital knowledge that they need to implement true Care for themselves and their families at the highest level of Consciousness. He now teaches people how to become their own Health Authority. Learn More about Dr Andrew Kaufman at https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/
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Please welcome Andrew Kaufman M.D. to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
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🔥- Download Our Latest FREE Report On Health & Freedom, Leave A Comment, Send Us a Message, Donate To Our Movement, Support Our Shows And Follow Us On All Audio, Video & Social Platforms At:
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#AndrewKaufmanM.D. #Plandemic #Narrative #GermTheory #TerrainTheory #Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Holistic #Nutrition #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast
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Andrew Kaufman M.D., Plandemic, Narrative, Germ Theory, Terrain Theory, Covid, Virus, Vaccine, Pandemic, Mask, Mandate, Lockdown, Natural, Health, Holistic, Nutrition, Movement, Mindset, Minerals, Health Freedom, Medical Freedom, Tammy Cuthbert Garcia, Naturally Inspired Podcast

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healthhealth freedommindsetnutritiongerm theoryterrain theorymaskvaccineholisticmineralspandemicmovementvirusnarrativenaturalmedical freedommandatelockdowncovidplandemicandrew kaufman mdtammy cuthbert garcianaturally inspired podcast
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