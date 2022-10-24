The Three False Apostles

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People V Cabal:
Dont stay lock at home watching tv liar videos from tv and Internet, Never give up Freedom, Spread the Truth, keep moral values intact about what's right and what's wrong, Think for yourself, Respect the Human Life, Spread Love and compassion, Dont hate anyone, Never take The Covid vaccine, Dont sell your soul, "Fight" until the End."
-"QUESTION EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE!"