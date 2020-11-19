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Tiny Ghosts
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4 views • November 19, 2020
I had ordered some cut birch branch slices from Hobby Lobby, but when I got them, they were unexpectedly super tiny. I didn’t have a clue what I was going to do with them since I assumed they were much bigger lol. I ended up painting tiny little ghosts on each one. They came out super cute and best of all, sparkly 😍
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