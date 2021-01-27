© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The White House 1-27-21 2PM Where is Joe Biden?
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
1133 views • January 27, 2021
Workers are removing the railing from structure. What is this structure on the White House lawn? Why was it built and why didn't they use it for anything? Why is there no activity inside or around the White House?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.