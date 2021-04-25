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A CHRISTIAN VIEW OF COVID ~ ANTHONY PATCH "THE RENT VEIL"
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551 views • April 25, 2021
Anthony Patch produces 3 livestreams a week. This one sums up the present state of the covid agenda! He and his wife deep dive into the science and correlates that info with scripture! What does the bible say about mRNA?
Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/anthonypatch
http://www.anthonypatch.com
'Entangled Coffee': https://www.greatescapecoffee.com/entangled-coffee/
Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/anthonypatch
http://www.anthonypatch.com
'Entangled Coffee': https://www.greatescapecoffee.com/entangled-coffee/
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