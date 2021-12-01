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Words From The Lord: DECEMBER! DECEMBER! DECEMBER! THE FALL OF YOUR NATION HAS BEGUN, I STRIKE WITH A VENGEANCE & I AM ABOUT TO SWEEP WITH THE BROOM OF DESTRUCTION - THE ANGEL OF DEATH ROAMS THE EARTH
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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172 views • December 01, 2021
25 - 9 DECEMBER - Edward Umling
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=06yv1hnqhy4

I Change the Wind, the Sun, the Moon the Stars that I Hung
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FIY-z3r7LOY

OUR VIDEO: Water Baptism....Any Relation To Salvation?
https://www.brighteon.com/e588905a-2903-46fe-8d36-ff29248dd08e

Tony Lamb in the Hospital
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Bz0xMMZzGg

The Angel Of Death Roams The Earth – Barbara Francis
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/the-angel-of-death-roams-the-earth-barbara-francis

The New Reality
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u7u-ZYDOPiM

RAPTURE ON HANUKKAH - TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE OF DECEMBER 4, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ce0mVY1OmGg
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