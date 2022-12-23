🇬🇧 UK Doctors Call For Government Investigation Of mRNA Covid Vaccines





Many doctors, in the UK and internationally, have become increasingly concerned about the safety profile of Covid-19 vaccines and the continued rollout of these products to the public, including pregnant women and children. Several doctors in DFPUK have submitted multiple Yellow Card reports of adverse events to the MHRA, and have signed letters to the JCVI, MHRA, the RCOG, Prime Minister, and others to express their concerns, but have seen little or no response or action taken.





🔗 Credit: Doctors For Patients UK

https://doctorsforpatientsuk.com/press-release/