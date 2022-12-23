Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🇬🇧 UK Doctors Call For Government Investigation Of mRNA Covid Vaccines
85 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published Yesterday |

🇬🇧 UK Doctors Call For Government Investigation Of mRNA Covid Vaccines


Many doctors, in the UK and internationally, have become increasingly concerned about the safety profile of Covid-19 vaccines and the continued rollout of these products to the public, including pregnant women and children. Several doctors in DFPUK have submitted multiple Yellow Card reports of adverse events to the MHRA, and have signed letters to the JCVI, MHRA, the RCOG, Prime Minister, and others to express their concerns, but have seen little or no response or action taken.


🔗 Credit: Doctors For Patients UK

https://doctorsforpatientsuk.com/press-release/

Keywords
investigationcovid vaccinesof mrnauk doctorscall for government

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket