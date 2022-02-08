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DNA Info Gathered From PCR Tests Being Sold
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102 views • February 08, 2022
DNA gathered from PCR swans sold for millions and stored indefinitely.
Scary to think about....this part of biometric control to have your DNA fingerprint in store. It could potentially be used to frame you in a staged crime scene. What a thought!
Scary to think about....this part of biometric control to have your DNA fingerprint in store. It could potentially be used to frame you in a staged crime scene. What a thought!
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