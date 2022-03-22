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Exclusive Footage - Non-Stop Action Moments of a Battle in Mariupol, Ukraine. Film by Izvestia correspondent Rodion Severyanov. 032222
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162 views • March 22, 2022
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Izvestia correspondent Rodion Severyanov filmed the moment of the battle in Mariupol.
The clash took place on the outskirts of Azovstal, where Ukrainian militants settled down. The forces of the DPR and the Chechen battalion went on the attack. The fighters stumbled upon fortified positions.
A sniper, a grenade launcher and a tank worked according to our forces. As a result of the clash, two nationalists were killed.
Izvestia correspondent Rodion Severyanov filmed the moment of the battle in Mariupol.
The clash took place on the outskirts of Azovstal, where Ukrainian militants settled down. The forces of the DPR and the Chechen battalion went on the attack. The fighters stumbled upon fortified positions.
A sniper, a grenade launcher and a tank worked according to our forces. As a result of the clash, two nationalists were killed.
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