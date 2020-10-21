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BREAKING NEWS_ EMERGENCY INJUNCTION AGAINST GOOGLE!!.
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91 views • October 21, 2020
An Emergency Injunction against Google is ready to go, we just need to fund it. Google whistleblower Zach Voorhies and Facebook whistleblower Ryan Hartwig have hired an experienced & seasoned California-based attorney and she is already working on it. The injunction, to be filed in the Ninth Circuit and it would force Google to restore all of the conservative YouTube channels that were PURGED on October 15th. If you want to help us fight big tech and the shadow powers that want to steal the November election, this is the FIGHT. Here's the link, help is get this funded: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-big-tech-whistleblowers
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